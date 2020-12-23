CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

NYSE:KMX opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $109.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Earnings History for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

