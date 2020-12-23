Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.94. 30,234,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 45,960,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

