Castle Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 903 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,682 shares of company stock valued at $21,195,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

