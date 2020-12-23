Castle Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 903 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,311% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $413,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,682 shares of company stock valued at $21,195,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $78.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit