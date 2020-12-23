Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 79,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit