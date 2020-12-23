Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 79,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

