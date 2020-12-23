CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Stock Price Up 23.8%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Shares of CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) rose 23.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 7,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27.

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit