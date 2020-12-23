cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Announces Earnings Results

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Get cbdMD alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on YCBD. TheStreet downgraded cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.