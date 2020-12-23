cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of YCBD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 99,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,686. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

YCBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

