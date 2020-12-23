cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.

cbdMD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 76,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,686. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YCBD. Benchmark upped their price target on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

