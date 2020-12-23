Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $127.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

