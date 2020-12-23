Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 6.80. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

