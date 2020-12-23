Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.90

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 21073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

