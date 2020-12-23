Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading 6.8% Higher

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.50. 3,075,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,834,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,088.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,684 shares of company stock worth $1,030,895. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 25.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

