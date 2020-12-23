ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ECOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair raised ChannelAdvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.72 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised ChannelAdvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

NYSE ECOM opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.97.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.43 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $84,341.28. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,600 shares of company stock worth $2,523,606. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173,364 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

