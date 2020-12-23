Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 92,890 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,890 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $125,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

