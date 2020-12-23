Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 501.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.