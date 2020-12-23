Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.72 Million Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 722.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Weis Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:WMK opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.60. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

