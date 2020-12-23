Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $8.30 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

BEPC stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2893 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

