Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

CGIFF opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

