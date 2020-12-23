Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHE.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.17.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$11.45. The firm has a market cap of C$514.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

