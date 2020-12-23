Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHE.UN. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.17.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$5.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$3.26 and a twelve month high of C$11.45. The firm has a market cap of C$514.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit