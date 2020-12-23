China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.50. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 2,510 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Green Agriculture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit