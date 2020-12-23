Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $14.79. Cinemark shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 2,488 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.59.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 58.0% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 440,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

