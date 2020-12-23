Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $5.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.09. 4,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.30. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Get Cintas alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.10.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.