Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

CTAS traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.49. 2,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,431. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Cintas alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.