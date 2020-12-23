Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Price Target to $37.00

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSY. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. HMS’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HMS by 73.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HMS by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in HMS by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in HMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HMS during the third quarter valued at $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

