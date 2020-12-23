Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Clarus in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $109,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth $3,626,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,273 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 225.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 169,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. 596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $483.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

