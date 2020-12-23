Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,654. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 408.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,576 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

