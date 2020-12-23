CloakCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $24,721.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001974 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,562,256 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

