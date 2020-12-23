CME Group Inc. Declares None Dividend of $2.50 (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) announced a None dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

CME Group has decreased its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.88. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.