CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

CNX traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 4,284,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.66.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 62,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

