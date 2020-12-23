Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.19.

CCEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $46.80. 267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $57.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

