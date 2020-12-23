Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 129,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 212,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Code Chain New Continent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

