Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognex during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,355. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

