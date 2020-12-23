Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 791,562 shares of company stock worth $64,610,973 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.