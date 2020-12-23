Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $44.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,886,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after purchasing an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 416,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

