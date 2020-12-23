Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 306,517 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 160,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

