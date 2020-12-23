Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.96 ($5.84).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €3.90 ($4.59) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.19 ($6.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.79. Commerzbank AG has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

