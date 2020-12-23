Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $5.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. BidaskClub cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of CYH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 58,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $913.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $28,547,637.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.