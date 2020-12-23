Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post $51.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $52.30 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $49.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $204.45 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $206.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $637.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.07.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

