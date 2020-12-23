Comparing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLDF)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLDF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 8.86 $1.14 million $0.07 101.71 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.38% 14.02% 8.46% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crexendo and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Crexendo beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified cloud communication, communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services. It also engages in the development and maintenance of communication infrastructure, as well as provision of communication services to other communications providers; online shopping and classified ads; and engages in the supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

