Conceal Price Hits $0.0721 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a market cap of $673,452.12 and approximately $40,634.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,005.96 or 0.99971891 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020010 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00416854 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00582291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00139532 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,187,376 coins and its circulating supply is 9,345,569 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Sistemkoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

