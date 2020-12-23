Conceal Price Reaches $0.0752 on Top Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Conceal has a total market cap of $706,374.21 and $28,440.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,003.77 or 0.99761780 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00387777 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.55 or 0.00561826 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00137954 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Cryptonight Fast hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal's total supply is 18,190,218 coins and its circulating supply is 9,397,782 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Conceal's official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

