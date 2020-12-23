Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Trading Up 23.8%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT)’s share price was up 23.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Approximately 28,264,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average daily volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £10.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83.

About Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.

