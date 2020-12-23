Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.54. Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.85 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.52.

Condor Petroleum Inc. (CPI.TO) (TSE:CPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Condor Petroleum Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It owns 100% interests in the Poyraz Ridge and Destan operating licenses and gas fields located in the Gallipoli Peninsula in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

