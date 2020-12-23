ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

CNOB stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $751.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

