Consensus Achieves Market Capitalization of $967,145.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,705.90 or 0.99776609 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017434 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

