Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ CNSL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 273,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $385.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 370.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

