Constellation Price Hits $0.0085 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $84,842.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00327982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00033526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.