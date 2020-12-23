Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00. The company traded as high as C$1,696.44 and last traded at C$1,690.19, with a volume of 24453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,645.75.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,583.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,537.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$10.94 by C($3.12). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.731728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $5.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.