Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran Sells 53,610 Shares of Stock

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRBP shares. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

