CorionX (CORX) Market Capitalization Achieves $88,706.84

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. CorionX has a market capitalization of $88,706.84 and approximately $89,579.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One CorionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00330487 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002036 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

